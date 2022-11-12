WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Evan Mobley Connect On Alley-Oop Against Warriors

This Cavs team is really starting to mesh together and it's so much fun to watch! We've seen Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell team up for some memorable highlights, but now we are seeing a new duo form.

This would be the pair of Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

They combined for this incredible alley-oop in the third quarter on Friday night against the Warriors:

What makes this dunk even better is that it was right over Draymond Green.

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Mitchell and Mobley started to find their rhythm together.

Mitchell is used to playing with a big man because he did back in Utah with Rudy Gobert. Mobley on the other hand has never played with a guard like Mitchell before. Yes, he did play with DG in his rookie season, but these two guards still have very different play styles.

It'll be fun to continue to watch these two form my connection and chemistry on the offensive end as the season moves on.

