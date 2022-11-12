Skip to main content

Kevin Love Leads The NBA In A Surprising Defensive Stat

Kevin Love is becoming a big part of the Cleveland Cavs defense as he leads the NBA in charges drawn.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Who says players get worse on the defensive end with age? 

Sure, physically over time a player may not be able to keep up like they used to. However, there are also certain guys that just get wiser on the defensive end as they accumulate more miles in the NBA.

That's exactly what we're seeing with Kevin Love and what he brings to the defensive end for the Cavs.

Love has never been known for his defense. In fact, he's probably known more for how he's hurt his teams with his defensive ability which certainly leaves room to be desired. 

But in the past few years, he's found quite the niche that's turning into a valuable part of the Cavs' game plan. 

So far this season Love has been a master at drawing charges. He's taken 10 of them this season which is the most in the NBA. This also comes out to averaging just about 1.0 (0.91) per game. Clint Capela has drawn the second most with eight.

Something to consider is that Love isn't playing the same number of minutes that he used to. This makes his 10-drawn charges even more impressive. His 1.61 charges drawn per 36 minutes also rank at the top of the league too.

Love's ability to transform his game while focusing on his basketball IQ rather than his physical ability is exactly what successful veterans do. 

--------

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cavaliers Unveil New City Edition Uniform

Has Evan Mobley Been Underrated In His Second Season With The Cavs?

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers new city edition jersey draws inspiration from the Cleveland Metroparks

Cavaliers Unveil New City Edition Uniforms

Evan Mobley Nov 7 2022

Has Evan Mobley Been Underrated In His Second Season With The Cavs?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

Donovan Mitchell November 6 2022

WATCH: Darius Garland Throws Monster Alley-Oop To Donovan Mitchell

Nov 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) and forward Evan Mobley (4) defend a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers No Longer Living in LeBron James' Shadow

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

The Three Ds; Donovan, Darius and Defense

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) guards a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) for a basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History