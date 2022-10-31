Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

The Cavs being at the top of the Eastern Conference, a five-game win streak and a lot of entertaining games are all storylines we saw coming and expected before the season started.

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening.

Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs.

Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in 3FG% with a .417. Then they went out and shot 46 percent from behind the arc and made 23/50.

Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell combined for 16 of those 23 made threes with each of them making eight. This is only the second time in NBA history that teammates have combined to make eight or more threes in a single game.

Early on it was Mitchell who was hot from three as he hit five of them in the first quarter alone. Then Love added five threes of his own late in the fourth quarter which helped Cleveland pull away and get the win.

While we're talking about NBA history, I'll also add that Spida is now the second player in history to have five 30-point games in their first six with a new team.

Something tells me that this won't be the last historical performance we witness the Cavs have this year.

----

You may also like:

Cavs Take Down Knicks After Huge Fourth Quarter

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Has Another Poster Dunk Against The Knicks

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Pulls Off Slicks One-Handed Pass To Dean Wade

Caris LeVert Isn't Coming Out Of The Starting Lineup Anytime Soon

Caris LeVert Finding Role With Cavs Early On In Season

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn