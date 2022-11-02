REPORT: Darius Garland To Return To The Lineup vs. Celtics

Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup following a five-game absence due to a lacerated eyelid. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Garland was injured in the season opener in Toronto when he was poked in the eye by Gary Trent Jr. He laid on the floor for several minutes in front of the Raptors bench surrounded by teammates before being helped to the locker room with team medical personnel.

The All-Star point guard did not suffer any structural damage and was initially listed as "questionable" on the team's official injury report Tuesday evening. Garland played in 13 minutes on opening night and scored four points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the primary concern surrounding Garland's return was swelling around the eye. Garland was able to see clearly out of the eye when held open and Bickerstaff said his point guard would be fitted for protective eyewear before returning to action.

The Cavs have won five-straight in Garland's absence following the season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors on October 19th, including a 132-123 overtime victory over the Celtics on Friday evening in Boston.

Garland makes his much anticipated return in the rematch of that emotional contest that many called the Cavs signature win early in the season.

In Garland's absence, Caris LeVert has moved to the No. 2 guard position alongside Donovan Mitchell in the Cavs back court. LeVert had his best night as a Cavalier in the win over Boston less than a week ago, scoring 41 points including 11 in overtime.

Mitchell also scored 41 points in the win over the Celtics and has scored 30 or more points in five of his first six games of the season. Garland's return re-unites him with Mitchell in the back court and likely slides Caris LeVert back to small forward, a job he won in the preseason and training camp.

