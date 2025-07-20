Grant Hill Says Surprise Team Will Challenge Cavaliers Next Season
While we're still a few months away until the motions of the 2025-26 NBA season kick off, on the surface, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the look of being one of, if not the top team in the Eastern Conference, following a 60-plus win campaign from last year, and even with a bit of a playoff disappointment in the rear view mirror.
The Cavs, along with last year's runner-up in the East, the New York Knicks, look to be the two teams atop the list of teams to beat in the conference, and reside as the two teams with the highest chances to win
But, in the midst of the hype for the Knicks and the Cavaliers to come out of the East this coming season, Hall of Famer Grant Hill recently pointed out one other team which could generate a bit of noise alongside the two after a busy offseason: the team Cleveland knocked out of the first round in this year's playoffs: Orlando Magic.
During an interview with DJ Siddiqi of Sportsboom, Hill broke down what he foresees out of the Eastern Conference come next season and how the Magic could factor in, claiming Orlando certainly could compete with the top of the field after making some notable offseason adjustments.
"I think so," Hill said when asked if the Magic can compete with the Cavaliers and Knicks. "They have some pieces. You have to wait and see how it all comes together, but they got a guy who could go get a bucket in the playoffs, you need a guy who has that ability and Banchero's that. You have better shooting now, better spacing. I think with the shooting, if you can knock down the three, I think Banchero can show his passing and facilitating too, but also it makes it harder to guard him if you can't leave guys."
After adding Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies into this backcourt to pair with their top-of-the-league defense, their lineup now holds a distinct versatility on both ends of the floor that should lead to some noteworthy success across last season.
And with a fully healthy duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to enter the year with across a summer of development, Orlando will have that star-level talent in place as well, giving this group the qualities necessary to be a serious threat to win considerable games in the regular season.
And in a beaten-up East without the likes of the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics at top strength, the Magic saw their opening with an already solid existing core, now seeing their inclusion among the top names to watch in the conference, filing in right next to Cleveland.
The Cavaliers certainly have the makings in the building for another strong run in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps one that leads to even higher heights than where they finished last season. But don't take your eye off the Magic in the process, as they seem extremely committed in wanting to go for a competitive push in the East.
