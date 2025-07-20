Cavs Insider

3 Final Takeaways From Cavaliers Summer League Action

The Cleveland Cavaliers learned much more about there roster during NBA Summer League.

Tommy Wild

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

That's a wrap on the 2k26 NBA Summer League.

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished with a 2-3 record, but their final wins and losses don't tell the full story of what happened in Las Vegas.

Here are three takeaways from the Wine and Gold's Summer League action.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin Deserves A Roster Spot

The biggest standout from Cleveland Summer League play was Nae'qwan Tomlin, who has impressed from both sides of the floor.

In five games, Tomlin averaged 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.

The forward recently said, "I think I can be a rotational guy" for the Cavaliers, and the stats certainly back that claim up.

It's pretty clear Tomlin is too good to still be playing in the G League, and with an open roster spot, he could be a solid depth piece for Cleveland's frontcourt.

Questions Still Remain With Cavaliers Guard Depth, Craig Porter Jr.

The Summer League was supposed to be an opportunity for Craig Porter Jr. to prove he can be the on-court leader of an offense, paving the way for a larger role with the Cavaliers next season.

However, Porter only played 6.5 minutes and was ultimately sidelined with a left hamstring injury.

It makes sense that the team wouldn't want to play through the injury, but his absence does still raise some questions about Cleveland's point guard depth heading into next season.

While the Summer League was ongoing, reports suggested that Cleveland is still deciding what to do with its final roster spot. A Cavalier representative was reportedly at a workout of two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo as he eyes an NBA comeback.

Darius Garland could miss the start of next season following toe surgery, and Lonzo Ball has a lengthy history of injuries. The Cavaliers need someone else they can trust to run their offense.

The question of who this third point guard will be will have to wait for now.

Craig Porter Jr. (9) dribbles the ball
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Jaylon Tyson Is Ready For A Bigger Role With the Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson looked solid in his limited NBA opportunities during his rookie season, and in his four Summer League games, the forward averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

Tyson especially showed growth with his outside shooting, connecting on 35 percent of his three-pointers.

When the Cavaliers traded Isaac Okoro, a spot in the rotation immediately opened up. Based on how Tyson has played, he's for that opportunity and a bigger role with the Cavaliers next season.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:

MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Attended Workout of Two-Time All-Star

MORE: Cavaliers Named in Gargantuan Three-Team NBA Trade Proposal

MORE: Cavaliers Receive Major Warning Following Bradley Beal Situation

MORE: Cavaliers' Final 2025 Summer League Opponent Revealed

MORE: NBA Insider Clarifies Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Decision

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/Opinion