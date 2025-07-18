Cavaliers' Final 2025 Summer League Opponent Revealed
After going 2-2 during the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League 2025, the Cleveland Cavaliers have learned who their fifth, and final, opponent will be: The Golden State Warriors.
Once Cleveland wraps up this matchup on Saturday, July 20, their time in Las Vegas will come to a close. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were unable to make a return to the Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game. However, based on how their prospects looked on the floor, Cleveland has to be encouraged with the depth they're developing.
The biggest revelation, and arguably the best player in Las Vegas Summer League action, is Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwon Tomlin. Cleveland's two-way signee has been dynamic for Cleveland, showcasing his ability to stretch the floor and crashing the glass on numerous occasions.
In four appearances Tomlin has averaged 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. He's also connected on 40.9 percent of his 5.5 three-point attempts per game. Momentum is on Tomlin's side heading into Cleveland's training camp. If he keeps up this level of play, he could shed his two-way label and possibly earn the final spot on the Cavaliers roster.
Joining Tomlin with a strong Summer League showing is sophomore forward Jaylon Tyson. After seldom playing for Cleveland last season, Tyson has showcased improvements in his game, which could be helpful if he wants to crack Kenny Atkinson's rotation next season.
“I feel like I can do so much on the court," Tyson said during ESPN's broadcast of the Cavaliers' 94-86 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings. "When you look at my game, I’m very versatile. I can be a secondary ball-handler. I can play off-ball or on-ball. [I can] be a point-of-attack defender. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been working on. There’s a lot I can do for this team and will do for this team. I’m just excited for the opportunity that’s going to be presented to me.”
It's uncertain if Tyson will play in Cleveland's Summer League finale after sitting out against Sacramento. However, like Tomlin, momentum is on his side heading into training camp. So, while the Cavaliers might have wanted to return to the Summer League Championship Game, they'll gladly take tangible development in future rotational players every time.