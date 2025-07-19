REPORT: Cavaliers Attended Workout of Two-Time All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made some solid under-the-radar moves this offseason, especially for a team limited by being in the second apron.
However, Koby Altman and the front office aren't done yet, as they have one more vacant roster spot to fill before training camp starts.
One possible option for the open spot is free agent guard Victor Oladipo.
In fact, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently reported that "A source tells cleveland.com that a member of the front office was in attendance for Victor Oladipo's recent Vegas-based workout. Oladipo, 33, is trying to resuscitate his NBA career, proving to NBA decision-makers that he is healthy and can still be effective."
Fedor also noted how big of a fan Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was of Oladipo heading into the 2013 draft, and wanted the team to select him with the No. 1 overall pick. Cleveland selected Anthony Bennett.
Cavaliers On SI's own Andy Quach recently made a compelling argument for why Cleveland should pursue the two-time All-Star.
There's no question that potentially signing Oladipo comes with some risks.
He's suffered multiple injuries throughout his career and has played in over 30 games twice since the 2020-21 season.
The guard hasn't played in an NBA game since 2023 due to injuries. During that season, he played in 42 games, averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.
However, even if Oladipo can play 10-15 minutes off the bench and provide a solid scoring and playmaking boost, there would be a spot for him on the roster.
Since the Cavaliers are a second-apron team, they'd only be able to sign Oladipo to a veteran's minimum.
It's an interesting idea for the Cavaliers to sign Oladipo to a one-year deal. We'll see if it comes to fruition.
