Cavaliers Receive Major Warning Following Bradley Beal Situation
It was the end of an error after the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout with former All-Star guard Bradley Beal, allowing the NBA veteran to sign with the LA Clippers. Although Beal gave back $13.8 million of the $110.8 million the Suns previously owed him over the next two years, Phoenix will gladly eat the cost to fix the mistake of acquiring Beal.
But with how expensive this buyout was, its given Cleveland Cavaliers analyst Josh Cornelissen some food for thought on what the next steps are between the Cavaliers and Darius Garland - especially if Cleveland wants to avoid a situation similar to Phoenix's.
Garland is currently eligible to sign a two-year contract extension that would add the maximum salary to the end of his current deal. However, he might choose to wait a year and try to earn an All-NBA selection instead. Last season, he came close, finishing as the fourth alternate with a mix of second- and third-team votes. If he puts together a similar or slightly better season this year, he has a realistic shot at making an All-NBA Team.
If Garland makes an All-NBA Team, he’d become eligible for a supermax extension worth 35% of the salary cap, the same type of contract Beal signed with the Washington Wizards. However, he wouldn’t qualify for a no-trade clause unless he waited for his current contract to expire and then signed a brand-new deal since NBA rules don’t allow no-trade clauses to be added to extensions.
However, even without that clause, though, Cornelissen believes Garland getting top dollar would still make him just as difficult to move as Beal’s. Sure, Garland is much younger than Beal. However, with Garland's lackluster playoff track record, it could make it difficult to make a dramatic roster upgrade with Garland as the central trade piece if he's too expensive to trade.
Now that doesn't mean Garland's time with the Cavaliers will end like Beal's did with the Suns. However, with how tight Cleveland's financial margins are, they have to tread lightly on every financial decision they make.
Ultimately, the Cavaliers' primary goal is to contend for championships, with the hope that Garland is helping lead the charge. However, if Cleveland ends up trading Garland, they have to ensure it's agreeable for all parties involved, especially with the Cavaliers prioritizing keeping their championship window open.