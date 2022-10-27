Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley Have Big Nights In Cavs Win Over Magic

Not everything was going to come easy for the Cavs this season. They ran into a young Magic team who played a solid brand of basketball and gave Cleveland troubles all night.

In the end, the Cavs got the 103-93 win over Orlando to move to 3-1 early on in the season.

But the entire night wasn't smooth sailing for the Cavs. Cleveland entered halftime with only a four-point lead and was outscored in the second quarter. Sloppy defense, turnovers, and bad shot selection really held back the Cavs in the first half.

The team that came out of the locker room looked a lot more like the Cavs we team know and expect. The defense tightened up with much smarter play in the second half which was one of the big reasons they got the win.

Credit has to be given to the Magic though. They are still looking for their first win of the season but they kept it competitive the whole game. Every time the Cavs threatened to run away with it, the Magic responded to bring it back to a five or six-point game.

Two players that really stood out tonight for Cleveland were Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Mobley had played the first few games of the season little passive on the offensive side. However, he was much more aggressive against the Magic and ended up with 22 points and shot 9/15 from the field.

Allen also put on a show tonight too. He ended the night with 18 points but it was his rebounding that might've been the difference-maker in this one. He finished the night with 16 rebounds, nine of them coming on the defensive end.

It was also a historic night for Allen as he recorded his 3,000th career rebound.

It was a good team win for the Cavs but they need to make any adjustments quickly. The next they take the floor again it'll be on Friday night when they will take on the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics on the road.

