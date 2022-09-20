Skip to main content
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?

Boston's top internal options to come off the bench and play the pivot are Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Boston's top internal options to come off the bench and play the pivot are Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Less than three hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

When Boston brought back Brodric Thomas and signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, it filled all 20 of its offseason roster spots. Caboclo can bump up to operate as a small-ball center, but perhaps this move paves the way for the Celtics to sign a more traditional center.

While there are plenty of external options worth exploring, including some still available in free agency, Boston's top internal options to come off the bench and play the pivot are Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele. The latter is on a two-way deal.

Caboclo, a former first-round pick, last played in the NBA for the Rockets, appearing in six games in the 2020-21 season. In a career that's taken him to four different NBA homes, Caboclo's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of floor time. He's coming off a campaign with São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

Further Reading

Robert Williams' Arthroscopic Knee Procedure Latest Evidence Celtics Should Add a Reliable Center

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kyrie Irving Shares His Thoughts on Getting Swept by the Celtics

Own a Piece of History: Bill Russell MVP Season Memorabilia Up for Auction

What We Know About Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneaker

Weighing Whether the Celtics Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Weighing the Celtics' Internal and External Options Without Danilo Gallinari, Who Could Return This Season

Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule

More Clemson

USATSI_13738523
Top Stories

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17955836
Top Stories

Robert Williams' Arthroscopic Knee Procedure Latest Evidence Celtics Should Add a Reliable Center

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_18423306
Top Stories

Robert Williams Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_18153894
Top Stories

Kyrie Irving Shares His Thoughts on Getting Swept by the Celtics

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_12504591
Top Stories

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_13889639
Top Stories

Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_17506097
Top Stories

Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_7746108
Top Stories

Own a Piece of History: Bill Russell MVP Season Memorabilia Up for Auction

By Bobby Krivitsky