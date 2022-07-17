Skip to main content
Celtics Sign Mfiondu Kabengele to Two-Way Contract, Investing in a Former 1st-Round Pick Who's Starting to Put it Together

Kabengele averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in his first four Summer League games, then registered 18 points and a game-high four blocks in the Sin City Celtics' finale against the Nets.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kabengele averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in his first four Summer League games, then registered 18 points and a game-high four blocks in the Sin City Celtics' finale against the Nets.

Three years removed from being a first-round pick, selected by the Nets but traded to the Clippers on draft night, Mfiondu Kabengele continues tapping further into his potential.

The former Florida State Seminole, out of the NBA after two seasons, is coming off a championship run in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Kabengele generated 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks per game in the playoffs.

USATSI_18685833

He still fouls too much, which was evident during Summer League, but the six-foot-nine, 250-pound center has the size, strength, and mobility to protect the rim and switch on the pick-and-roll, or at least not need to revert to a deep drop against a player coming off a screen.

Kabengele had a game-high four blocks against the Nets Saturday and averaged 1.8 per Summer League contest before that. 

Offensively, his Sin City Celtics teammates loved throwing him lobs. He also demonstrated his growth as a facilitator, and when he had time and space to launch a three, his shot looked less restricted and often splashed through the net. 

USATSI_18671095

Kabengele knocked down 36.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in his first four Summer League games. In Boston's final game in Vegas, Kabengele drilled two of his four threes. The next step is becoming comfortable when his attempts get contested.

At Summer League, he fared well against competition that included James Wiseman, Xavier Tillman, and Day'Ron Sharpe. After averaging 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 55.9 percent from the field in the Celtics' first four games, he capped off his Vegas stint with 18 points on 8/12 shooting, including the 2/4 performance from beyond the arc mentioned in the paragraph above.

His two-way deal with Boston is well-deserved, and it's a wise investment by the Celtics, who filled their other two-way slot by using it to sign this year's second-round pick, JD Davison

Kabengele, a former first-round pick, turns 25 in August. He's a young center who can play the four, is capable of making an impact at both ends, and he's starting to put it together. It's also a good landing spot for him with an infrastructure that will help him continue to do so.

USATSI_18677333

USATSI_18671033
