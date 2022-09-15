Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face

The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake Layman.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Brodric Thomas will join them in competing for a roster spot in Boston. Thomas was with the Celtics on a two-way deal last season.

With training camp two weeks away and Boston accounting for all 20 offseason roster spots, the prospect of signing a veteran like Carmelo Anthony before the start of the regular season seems even more unlikely.

The Celtics must sign at least two and a maximum of three players to full-time NBA contracts. Along with the players mentioned on training-camp deals, Luke Kornet has only $300,000 guaranteed for the 2022-23 campaign, meaning he must prove himself worthy of a roster spot.

There's also the possibility of Mfiondu Kabengele or JD Davison playing their way from a two-way deal to a full-time NBA contract.

