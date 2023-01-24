Jayson Tatum Explains His Mid-Game Exit vs. Magic

Just over five minutes into the third quarter of the Celtics' 113-98 loss to the Magic on Monday, Jayson Tatum gathered a feed from Al Horford and buried a three from the right wing.

However, after knocking down the shot, the soon-to-be four-time All-Star reached for his midsection, fouled Gary Harris, subbed out of the game, and jogged to the locker room.

Post-game, Tatum shed light on his departure, which lasted 5:43, before returning for the final two minutes of the third frame, conveying the following.

"I was just dealing with some pain in my stomach. (I) went to go to the back, just kind of get looked at; make sure I was alright and ultimately I was and came back."

Tatum also shared that he did not suffer a rib injury.

He finished the night with game-highs in points and assists, producing 26 of the former and distributing seven of the latter. He also grabbed six rebounds, leading his team in that category. And at plus-six, Tatum was the only Celtic to earn a positive plus-minus rating.

Now, the question becomes whether he suits up for Tuesday's game against the Heat. If unavailable, it would mark only the fourth time Tatum was inactive this season.

