Here's How Celtics Responded to Jaylen Brown's Late Missed Free Throws in Loss vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics suffered one of their most heartbreaking losses of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday night.

The Celtics welcomed the New York Knicks to TD Garden looking to snap out of a mini funk. Boston entered the tilt against the Knicks with a two-game losing streak and it continued Thursday night with a 120-117 loss to New York in overtime.

Boston battled it out with New York with both teams having a chance to win the game down the stretch, but the Knicks came away with the big win. The ending of the contest was the most heartbreaking for Boston. With just under eight seconds left to go in the game, the Celtics were down 118-117 with star forward Jaylen Brown at the free throw line with a chance to take a late lead. Brown proceeded to miss both free throw attempts.

After the game, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla opened up about what he said to Brown after the tough loss.

"I love you, Jaylen," Mazzulla said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "I love you, Jaylen, and I believe in you."

Brown opened up after the the game, as well.

"Just got to be better, to be honest" Brown said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "Tonight was just a rough game and I'm a better basketball player than I played today. Those two missed free throws kind of embody the whole game for me. I didn't really get going and give my team the energy needed to win. That's what happens when you come out and don't give your best."

Brown and the Celtics will have an opportunity to shake off the loss and get back in the win column Saturday night as they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to TD Garden.

