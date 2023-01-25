The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat Game

Breaking down why highlight reel plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat game unfolded how they did.

A dime from Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams having a free roll to the rim, leading to him going full extension for a one-handed flush, and Tatum's getting deep in his bag headline the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat game.

Boston Turns a Stop into a Layup

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics came out with considerable energy, exemplified by the play above.

It starts at the defensive end. Payton Pritchard goes over the top of the screen, running Tyler Herro off the three-point line, as Robert Williams is in drop coverage, waiting just below the nail.

Kyle Lowry sprints out of the paint, anticipating if Derrick White stays to help against the drive, he'll get the ball, and if White comes with him, it creates more space for Herro.

However, Herro elevates for a shot Pritchard disrupts, and Tatum tips the ball to the former Oregon Duck, igniting a transition opportunity the other way.

With White's pass to Grant Williams off the mark, the Heat get set up defensively. But again, it's a mistake by Herro that spells Miami's undoing. When he lunges out at Tatum, doing a jump stop toward half-court, he's vulnerable to the backdoor cut he gets beats on.

Bam Adebayo stunts at Tatum, then recovers to the Timelord. That means the most impressive defensive play of Herro's basketball life or the Basketball Gods deciding against Tatum's layup going in are the only ways this doesn't end with Boston putting two points on the board.

An Unorthodox Way of Creating an Open 3

Blake Griffin steps on Orlando Robinson's foot, sending him to the floor. But Pritchard's passing the ball to him as Griffin's stumbling to the hardwood.

With no one on the Heat in a position to intercept the pass, the ball reaches Griffin, who swings his upper body forward and gets the rock back to Pritchard. The latter immediately attacks Robinson, Miami's backup center, off the dribble, driving baseline, which draws Victor Oladipo, leaving Grant Williams open for a three from his corner office.

Jayson Tatum's Dime to Justin Jackson

When Tatum comes off the Luke Kornet screen, he has the attention of three defenders. Robinson hedges out to him and stays focused on Tatum.

Lowry tries to sell an offensive foul on Kornet, and there's no one pressuring Tatum. As a result, with Oladipo sucked in to tag Kornet as he rolls to the rim, Tatum slings a pass off the bounce to Justin Jackson for a three from the left corner.

Jayson Tatum Bests Caleb Martin

First, Tatum buries a three from 30 feet out. Then, he gets deep in his bag as Caleb Martin pressures him near half-court. The Celtics star goes from an in-and-out dribble into a spin move, then helicopters the ball over Martin, euro steps, and muscles his way to two points through contact.

He also tacked on the free throw, completing an old-school three-point play.

Derrick White Throws the Lob; Robert Williams Takes Care of the Rest

Boston runs a Horns set with Williams and Pritchard at the elbows. When the former comes to screen for White, Adebayo's in drop coverage, focused on stopping the ball. As Williams curls around Pritchard and dives to the rim, Gabe Vincent has to make a decision and chooses to stay with his initial assignment.

The Heat now need Max Strus to rotate to the rim, but that may not have prevented what followed as the Timelord goes full extension for a left-handed flush.