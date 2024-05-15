Lakers Secure Permission to Interview Sam Cassell: 'Happy to Have Him'
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Sam Cassell has emerged as one of the front-runners for the Lakers' head coaching vacancy.
The 15-year NBA floor general has worked closely with Jayson Tatum this season. He played an instrumental role in helping the five-time All-Star elevate his post-up game.
Before joining the Celtics' coaching staff, Cassell, a three-time NBA champion, had a hand in John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Maxey's development, among others.
"He's been in every seat on the bench in the NBA, so he knows how to communicate with every single player," said Joe Mazzulla during his media availability before Boston hosts the Cavaliers in Game 5 with a chance to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years on the line. "Loyal. (He) communicates well. He's a good coach. Great coach. Happy to have him."
But while JJ Redick may have the inside edge due to his relationship with LeBron James, whom he co-hosts the Mind the Game podcast with, Los Angeles has secured permission to interview Cassell, among others, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
