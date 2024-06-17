The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 5 of NBA Finals
On Monday night, the Celtics get a second crack at becoming NBA champions; this time, on the TD Garden parquet.
As they aim to turn Game 5 of the NBA Finals into a championship coronation, Boston has upgraded Kristaps Porzingis, initially listed as questionable due to the left posterior tibialis dislocation that prevented him from playing in the last two tilts, to available for Monday's matchup.
However, he will likely be limited in his role, which was the case for Game 4, a lopsided 122-84 loss where it made more sense to hold him out.
"Right before Game 4, what I was told is that they would only utilize Kristaps Porzingis in situational appearances," said Shams Charania while on Run It Back on FanDuel TV on Monday.
"When you're guarding the inbound, if you need to shoot a free throw, we need you to defend the rim on a lob threat potentially with 0.3 whatever seconds left on a possession. I would expect the same here in Game 5," shared Charania, adding, "He's just not there from a physical perspective."
Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand how the left posterior tibialis dislocation Porzingis is dealing with might impact his performance, the risk of further injury and whether he'll require offseason surgery.
The former All-Star averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in the first two games against the Mavericks, helping Boston take a 2-0 series lead.
"Miss him a lot," stated Jrue Holiday at media day at TD Garden Sunday. "Top three-player on our team. Scoring, defense at the rim, blocking shots, comedic relief. So, it's been great playing with him, and we wish that he was out here with us."
"He's an unbelievable player, he's somebody we care for deeply, and he gives us a great boost," voiced Payton Pritchard, adding, "We're lucky to have him."
The former Oregon Duck also conveyed, "He definitely wants to play. He's a really big competitor, and I know he's gonna do everything in his power to get out there and put on that uniform with his teammates."
Those efforts, including a pregame workout with Celtics' assistant coaches Tyler Lashbrook and D.J. MacLeay, have allowed Porzingis to get the green light to play in Game 5, albeit in a restricted role, as he tries to continue contributing to Boston's pursuit of Banner 18, a mission it could complete on its home floor on Monday.
