Stifling Defense Moves Celtics Halfway to Banner 18
1. Dealing with a thoracic contusion on top of a right ankle sprain and left knee soreness, Luka Doncic got downgraded to questionable, labored into TD Garden, and had his knee and ribs taped as his name got called while the Mavericks' starters got introduced.
He shook off those ailments to knock down three of his first four shots, producing six points in the first 3:09 of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The five-time All-Star, the lone player to score in double figures in the opening frame, registered 13 points on 5/7 shooting, leading the way as Dallas manufactured a 14-8 edge in the paint.
2. That advantage was crucial because the first 12 minutes of Sunday's matchup were a defensive slugfest. Leading the way for the Celtics was Jaylen Brown, who picked up Doncic full court, clamped Kyrie Irving, poking the ball free before forcing a traveling violation, and brought an infectious energy to his inspired play on that end of the floor.
Boston also continued with the approach that held the Mavericks to 89 points in Game 1, deploying Kristaps Porzingis in drop coverage, being quick to switch when a screen involved its other defenders, including Al Horford, and daring the likes of P.J. Washington and Maxi Kleber to knock down open threes.
The visitors went 2/5 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Unfortunately, for the hosts, they couldn't buy a long-range basket, faring 1/9 from three-point range.
The result was entering the second period trailing 28-25 after a 6-3 close to the quarter by Dallas.
3. A difficult first half for Jayson Tatum that included a lack of whistles despite multiple drives to the rim and only one trip to the free-throw line saw him fare 2/9 to start, including 0/3 from behind the arc and 2/5 in the restricted area.
The five-time All-Star entered halftime with only five points. However, in the latest reflection of how his scoring doesn't define his game, the former Duke Blue Devil dished out a game-high eight assists in the first 24 minutes, tying his career high in the first half of a postseason game.
4. What had to concern the visitors entering intermission is that despite Boston's long-range struggles, converting on just 3/15 (20%) of its three-point attempts, the Mavericks went 4/13 (30.8%) in the first two frames.
And while they generated a 10-2 advantage in second-chance scoring, with the shooters the Celtics sagged off of, like Derrick Jones Jr., making an impact by crashing the glass, capitalizing on just 5/11 (45.5%) free throws, with the hosts making all 13 of its attempts, had them trailing 54-51 at the break.
For Dallas to get 23 first-half points from Doncic and see Boston struggle to find its rhythm and fail to take advantage is an ominous sign for the visitors entering the final 24 minutes.
5. The x-factor for the Celtics in the first half was Jrue Holiday. The two-time All-Star delivered a team-high 17 points. He attacked out of the corner and worked a beautiful back-and-forth with Tatum. The former UCLA Bruin also made an impact in the dunker spot. And, of course, Holiday capitalized from the corner.
6. In a concerning moment late in the third quarter, Kristaps Porzingis started stiffening up. He walked gingerly back to the Boston bench when Dallas called timeout with 2:57 left in the period. However, after the training staff checked on him, he engaged in the team huddle and stayed on the floor following the break.
About two minutes later, the seven-foot-three center thwarted Daniel Gafford at the rim, sending the TD Garden faithful into a frenzy.
7. Less than a minute after Porzingis' rejection, Payton Pritchard, who Joe Mazzulla subbed in with 3.1 seconds left, knowing the reserve guard isn't afraid to let it fly as the final seconds tick off, buried a buzzer-beating three from 34-feet.
That shot capped a second straight 29-23 quarter in favor of the Celtics and gave the hosts an 83-74 edge entering the final 12 minutes.
8. In the final frame, sequences like Pritchard swooping in to strip Doncic, leading to beautiful ball movement on the fast break and a layup by Brown, pushed Boston's lead to double digits.
There was also Derrick White intercepting a pass that sailed toward the sideline near half court, keeping the ball in play, and Al Horford finding Holiday for a three from the left wing.
9. With Doncic fatigued, registering six points on six shots in the second half while also committing five turnovers after intermission, a Mavericks rally looked improbable.
10. Despite faring 0/3 from beyond the arc, a low-scoring final frame kept Dallas within striking distance until Derrick White swatted P.J. Washington's transition attempt at the rim, leading to a bucket by Brown that represented the knockout blow in the Celtics' Game 2 victory.
11. Game 3 is on Wednesday night in Dallas. It will tip off at 8:30 EST at American Airlines Center.
