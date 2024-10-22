Knicks Eyeing Former Celtics' Sharpshooter
Opening night in the NBA has finally arrived!
The 2024-25 campaign kicks off in Boston with a rivalry clash between the Celtics and Knicks. That game will tip off on the heels of the hosts receiving their championship rings and raising Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.
After acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, in this author's opinion, New York represents the primary external threat to the Celtics.
However, the visitors enter Tuesday's tilt shorthanded.
The Knicks are without Mitchell Robinson, who has not fully recovered from his foot surgery in May. They are reportedly targeting a December or January return for the seven-foot center.
Precious Achiuwa is also on their injury report. He is dealing with a strained left hamstring. He will get re-evaluated in two to four weeks.
Landry Shamet suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the preseason. That led to New York waiving him with the intention of re-signing Shamet when he recovers.
The Knicks enter the start of the 2024-25 NBA season with 12 players signed to standard contracts. That has them eyeing former Celtics sharpshooter Matt Ryan, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Pelicans waived Ryan earlier this month. In 28 games with New Orleans last season, including one start, he averaged 5.4 points and knocked down 45.1 percent of his 3.3 attempts from three-point range.
The six-foot-six wing finished the 2021-22 campaign with Boston. His tenure with the Celtics included appearing in one regular-season matchup and getting into a playoff contest during their run to the NBA Finals.
The three-year veteran is a 41.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc on 2.9 attempts. Ryan is also averaging 4.4 points per game for his career.