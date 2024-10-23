Celtics-Wizards Injury Report: Porzingis May Have Company on Boston's Inactive List
Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics kicked off the 2024-25 campaign with a dominant display in a 132-109 win in a rivalry clash with the Knicks.
That's Boston's largest margin of victory on opening night since a 98-75 win against the Heat in 2003. The hosts buried 29 threes in Tuesday's tilt, tying the record for the most makes from beyond the arc in a game, set by the Bucks in 2020.
Before tip-off, with franchise legends Bob Cousy, Cedric Maxwell, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen on hand, the Celtics received their championship rings and raised Banner 18 to the rafters.
"That ring, it's just an object, right? But it's everything," said Jaylen Brown. "The emotions, the heartbreak, the embarrassment, the work, the drive, the dedication, that's what that ring represents. All of that is what you feel when you hold something up. So, for me, that's what was going through my mind, and it was an amazing feeling."
Just as the Celtics had to quickly transition from their ring ceremony to lock in on the Knicks, they must now turn the page to Thursday's matchup against the Wizards in the nation's capital.
The visitors are without Kristaps Porzingis. The seven-foot-three center is out due to left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation. He is aiming for a December return.
While his absence comes as no surprise, Boston may also be without Sam Hauser. The sharpshooting forward is listed as questionable on the Celtics' injury report for Thursday's contest due to lower back pain.
The last time Hauser was in Washington, he generated a career-high 30 points in a 130-104 win.
Faring a personal-best 10/13 from three-point range, the six-foot-eight sharpshooter became the sixth player in the 2023-24 campaign to make ten triples in a game, joining Keegan Murray, Stephen Curry, Trey Murphy, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Hauser was well on his way to breaking Marcus Smart's franchise record of 11 makes from beyond the arc and had his sights set on Klay Thompson's NBA-best 14 threes in one game.
Unfortunately, he stepped on someone's foot on the Wizards' bench in the third quarter, resulting in a left ankle sprain that abruptly ended his evening.
Boston Celtics on SI will continue updating Hauser's status for his return to Capital One Arena.
As for Washington, forward Saddiq Bey is out due to ACL surgery on his left knee. Former Celtic Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is also on the hosts' injury report. He is inactive as he recovers from surgery on his right thumb.
Thursday's game between the Celtics and Wizards will tip off at 7 p.m. EST.