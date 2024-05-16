All Clippers

Blake Griffin Gets Honest About Relationship With Chris Paul

The two former LA Clippers stars are not on bad terms

October 31, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) speaks with
October 31, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) speaks with / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
A lot has been made over the years about why Lob City failed, with many pointing to the complicated relationship between Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. While it's been well documented that two former LA Clippers stars did not always see eye to eye, Griffin recently joined FanDuel's Run it Back show and addressed that narrative, as well as where the two stand currently.

"Once we all left and went our separate ways, first time I played against [JJ Redick] we got into it. First time I played against [Chris Paul] we got into it. It just happens," Griffin said. "... It's all love after the game, but during the game, no. So that feeds into it as well. It's a narrative, and what's the better story? 'Oh these guys hate each other,' or 'Yeah they're great guys and they all get along, they just didn't win.' That's not a story."

Griffin said he saw Paul recently, and still keeps in touch with his former teammates like DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Crawford, and others. Paul showed love to Griffin after the former Clippers star announced his retirement from basketball, sharing this post on his Instagram story:

While Griffin and Paul never reached their ultimate goal as a duo, they turned the Clippers franchise around, are deserve a lot of credit for what the organization has become.

Joey Linn

