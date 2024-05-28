All Clippers

LA Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for 6x NBA All-Star

Mar 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the anthem before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers cannot do much this offseason until the Paul George situation gets resolved. Whether George opts into the final year of his deal, agrees to an extension, or heads elsewhere, the Clippers will not have a clear sense of direction on how to approach this transactional period until their star forward makes a decision.

While the likeliest scenario continues to be George wearing a Clippers jersey next season, that outcome does become more uncertain each day the two sides do not reach an agreement. In the event such an agreement never gets reached, and George heads elsewhere, the Clippers are reportedly a potential landing spot for another Los Angeles native.

In a recent report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote, "As previously reported on HoopsHype following the lottery, there’s a belief around the league that DeMar DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him. However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency, HoopsHype has learned.”

In 79 games for the Chicago Bulls last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 4.3 RPG on 48.0% from the field. DeRozan will turn 35 years old this summer.

Joey Linn

