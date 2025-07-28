Breaking: 13-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Star Arrested
After a 13-year NBA career, Marcus Morris has spent his time as an analyst, making appearances on ESPN to talk about the game he has spent his life playing. The 35-year-old forward last played in an NBA game in the 2023-24 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but has recently made headlines for an off-the-court incident.
According to TMZ, Morris was arrested on Sunday with a fraud charge.
"Marcus Morris Sr. has been arrested on a fraud charge in Florida ... TMZ has learned," the news outlet wrote. "The 13-year NBA veteran was taken into custody Sunday in Broward County, Florida, according to online booking records."
Morris was booked for writing a bad check and is being held without bond, but no further details have been revealed outside of what the public can see on online booking records.
Morris was drafted 14th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, but the journeyman ultimately spent time with eight different franchises. Morris' longest tenure was with the LA Clippers, spending four years there and averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game with 44.2/39.4/83.2 shooting splits.
Morris also notably spent time with the Boston Celtics, where he played a huge part in their 2018 Eastern Conference Finals run, as well as tenures with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. Morris' future on and off the court is uncertain at the time.
Related Articles
Wild NBA Trade Ideas Swaps LeBron James With Clippers Star
Kawhi Leonard Sends Unexpected Message to NBA Phenom Yang Hansen
Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard's One-Word Reaction to Big NBA on NBC Announcement