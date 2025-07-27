Breaking: LA Clippers Re-Sign Promising 6-foot-5 Prospect
The Los Angeles Clippers recently waived Jordan Miller from his non-guaranteed contract to make room to sign Bradley Beal, who was bought out by the Phoenix Suns. As much as the Clippers love Miller, a sacrifice had to be made to bring in a talent like Beal, and Miller was the one who made the most sense.
Miller still ended up playing in the Summer League in Las Vegas for the Clippers, averaging 22 PPG and 7.8 RPG on great efficiency, making All-Summer League First Team. Of players at the Summer League who played in all five games, Miller led them in scoring.
Despite the strong performance, no one signed Miller to a standard NBA contract. That was great news for the Clippers, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has reported that they're bringing Miller back on a two-way contract.
The former Miami Hurricane played in 37 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 4.1 PPG. He was also dominant in his time in the G-League before they signed him to a standard NBA contract, averaging 24.5 PPG in the six games he played for the San Diego Clippers.
The Clippers will have to waive someone before they can make this move official, though. They already have three players signed to two-way contracts, the maximum a team can have: Kobe Sanders, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Trentyn Flowers.
Baldwin averaged 14.5 PPG in Summer League, Flowers averaged 9.5 PPG, and Sanders was the team's second-round pick this year. Baldwin has been around the NBA a little longer, but it's unclear which way the Clippers will lean when it comes to making a decision on who to waive.
