Clippers Executive’s Blunt Statement After John Collins Trade
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the surprise teams in the NBA last season, despite many projecting them to be a lottery team; they pulled off a 50-win season, in large part due to improved play from James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell. However, after being eliminated in the first round, it was evident they needed to make a change to keep up with the rest of the league.
While other Western Conference teams like the Houston Rockets improved by landing Kevin Durant, the Clippers made a change on Monday as they traded away Norman Powell and a second-round pick in a three-team deal to land John Collins from the Utah Jazz. A player who had been rumored to the Clippers this offseason, executive Lawrence Frank, was blunt in his response after the move.
Speaking to the media after the deal, Frank's final statement was blunt. "We're not done...There are other needs we have to address."
A good sign for Clippers fans, as even after adding Collins and Brook Lopez this offseason, it appears other moves could be on the horizon. In recent days, the Clippers have been linked to both free agent Chris Paul and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (pending a buyout). LA now has a strong case for Beal with Powell out, while Paul joining would let him be closer to home.
However, it could be other moves up the Clippers' sleeves instead. As the NBA Summer League is set to begin in Las Vegas this week, executives will be present to figure out what the next move is for their team.
