New Report on Lakers, Clippers Interest in Bradley Beal
After the Clippers traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat for John Collins in a three-team trade, there was a clear opening at the shooting guard spot for Los Angeles. While many expect the Clippers to be interested in Bradley Beal, other suitors could look to grab him if he is bought out.
Bradley Beal is coming off a challenging season with the Phoenix Suns, in which the team failed to qualify for the postseason and missed the Play-In Tournament. Due to concerns about his compatibility with the starting lineup, Beal was moved to the second unit. Despite the team's struggles, his individual statistics remained quite strong.
He averaged 17 points per game on 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc in the 2024-2025 season. While he will not be on a contract of $50 million or more, and is more likely to be near the $5.3 million Mid-Level Exception that the Clippers can offer, it makes the statistics much more intriguing.
A new report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The People's Insider revealed that multiple suitors, including both Los Angeles teams, are in the mix for Beal.
"Some confirmed suitors for Beal include the LA Clippers — fresh off agreeing to trade Norman Powell to Miami in a three-team deal that will bring back Utah's John Collins— as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Minnesota," Fischer wrote.
He continued to say, "Miami was widely anticipated to be in that mix, but the Heat's agreed-to acquisition of Powell would appear to rule them out of the Beal chase and would likewise appear to boost the Clippers' chances of convincing Beal to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Co. by stepping into a clear backcourt void created by Powell's departure."
The Clippers have two open roster spots, with the $5.3 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception available to use, and a starting role waiting for him after Powell's departure.
