Clippers Legend Makes Strong James Harden Statement
Despite never winning an NBA championship, James Harden is one of the most accomplished players in basketball history. He receives an extra level of criticsm that many other all-time greats don't receive, but regardless, his peers view him to a very high degree.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, a question was raised on whether or not Harden was a sure-fire Hall of Famer. Upon hearing the question, former Clippers star Lou Williams immediately put a stop to it.
"Absolutely," Williams said. "He's a game changer. It's a lot of Hall of Famers that had impact on the game without winning championships. Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, but they were impactful guy. This guy has literally changed rules. They've had to adjust how the game is played based on how he's been about it. Everywhere he's gone ,he's left a mark. Philadelphia, Brooklyn, OKC, Houston. He's still one of the best players in Houston Rockets history."
Unfortunately, it feels like James Harden will never receive the credit he deserves from critics unless he wins an NBA championship. If not then, it'll only happen when people look back at his career retrospectively and miss him once he's retired. It's hard to say if that will happen with this current Clippers team, but it's clear that this team is one more All-Star away from being a legitimate contender.
