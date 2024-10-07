Clippers Legend Makes Very Bold Kevin Durant Statement
Clippers legend Lou Williams and Kevin Durant have had their fair share of battles. In 2019, the two had an amazing playoff series between the Clippers and Warriors in the first round. The battles between them gave Lou Williams an incredible amount of respect for Durant.
Lou Williams actually has so much respect for Durant that he believes the Phoenix Suns All-Star should have more conversation in the GOAT category. Williams explained his stance on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal.
"I think so," Williams said. "Kevin Durant is a transcendent talent, bro. We've never seen anybody like KD. The timing was bad when he went to Golden State. I think any other year in his career he'd go there, it's not looked at as that particular thing."
One of the most unfortunate aspects of Kevin Durant's career is that he'll likely never get the credit he deserves as a player after joining the Golden State Warriors. The fact that he blew a 3-1 lead against a 73-9 team and joined them will always be very hard to look past. What's more ironic is that in retrospective history, LeBron James has been given a pass for doing the same thing with the Miami Heat.
There's no one in the world more tired of hearing the conversation than Kevin Durant himself. At the end of the day, he's still a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and one-time NBA MVP.
