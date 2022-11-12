Injury Report: Kyrie Irving is OUT for Clippers vs Nets

Even though Kyrie Irving has had some healthy talks with the Brooklyn Nets organization about returning, he still won't be available against the LA Clippers on Saturday. He likely won't be available against the Lakers either but has been ruled out against the Clippers.

Despite being absent, the Brooklyn Nets have been playing much more inspired basketball without Irving. The combination could be from playing with more focus when a star player goes out, and just from a renewed sense of energy from their coach Jacque Vaughn.

The Brooklyn Nets have won 3 out of the last 4 games - defeating the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and New York Knicks. The only loss the Nets suffered recently was against the Dallas Mavericks, in a game where Kevin Durant miraculously missed a clutch free throw to send the game into overtime.

Similar to the Nets, the LA Clippers have also been playing inspired basketball recently. The Clippers have won 5 out of the last 6 games, with their only loss being against the Utah Jazz in a very close game. The last five wins for the Clippers are against the following teams: Houston Rockets, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Both the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have been playing great basketball while shorthanded, but only one can win on Saturday.

