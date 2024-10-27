LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off tonight in what should be an exciting battle between two Pacific Division rivals. There are a combined nine players listed on the injury report between both teams. Fortunately, both teams are still relatively healthy.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely due to a right knee injury recovery, Mo Bamba is out due to a left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to a G League two-way, and P.J. Tucker is out due to not being with the team indefinitely. James Harden is listed as available.
The Golden State Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Brandin Podziemski, Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. Brandin Podziemski is available with a facemask, Reece Beekman is out due to a G League two-way, Quinten Post is out due to a G League two-way, and Pat Spencer is out due to a G League two-way. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins are all listed as available.
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight. The Warriors have a 2-0 record and the Clippers have a 1-1 record.
