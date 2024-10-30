Clippers' Ty Lue Gives Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Announcement
Kawhi Leonard has not played a basketball with the LA Clippers since April 26, 2024 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The team still hasn't revealed when exactly Leonard is going to return, but Clippers coach Ty Lue gave an update.
During practice, Ty Lue spoke with the media where he revealed a Kawhi Leonard injury update. As of now, Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba will be out the next two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. That puts Leonard's absence with the team extending into the month of November.
It hasn't been stated whether or not Kawhi's absence will extend past November and into December, but one would have to imagine it would be. Kawhi hasn't practiced with the Clippers, was not a part of training camp, and will need a ramp up period before actually joining the team. To force his way back into the lineup without that ramp up period would be irresponsible, and should probably take some time.
For now, the LA Clippers have a record of 2-1 and should have been 3-0 against some very quality opponents. The team has defeated both the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors while losing to the Phoenix Suns in overtime. Their next two opponents are the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.
