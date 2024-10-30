11 Players Listed on Clippers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers face off in a game that has 11 players listed on the injury report between both teams. Regardless, LA should have the advantage over the Trail Blazers.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, Cam Christie, and Trentyn Flowers. Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with right knee injury recovery, Mo Bamba is out with left knee injury recovery, P.J. Tucker is out indefinitely with a request to be traded, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, and Trentyn Flowers is out on a G League two-way.
The Portland Trail Blazers have six players listed on their injury report: Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III, Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore. Shaedon Sharpe is out due to a left shoulder labral tear, Matisse Thybulle is out due to right knee injury maintenance, Robert Williams III is out due to a left hamstring strain, Bryce McGowens is out due to a G League two-way, Justin Minaya is out due to a G League two-way, and Taze Moore is out due to a G League two-way.
LA has had a particularly rough start to their schedule this season and the Trail Blazers are one of the lighter teams they have coming up. With that in mind, LA can't afford to lose tonight's game.
The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement