Phoenix Suns Star's Injury Status vs LA Clippers Revealed
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns face off in an opening night rematch tonight, but one key player might be missing from the game.
Last time the Clippers and Suns faced off on October 23, it ended with a thrilling overtime game that the Suns ultimately defeated the Clippers in. The game was sent into overitme when James Harden missed a game-winning shot, and then the Clippers lost in overtime when Harden missed a free throw to tie the game. The Clippers are hoping to avoid that scenario again tonight.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Phoenix Suns had all three members of their big three available. This time around, Bradley Beal may not be available.
The Phoenix Suns officially listed Bradley Beal as questionable with a right elbow sprain; he's already missed one game for the Suns.
In three games this season, Bradley Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 50/42/86 shooting from the field. Against the Clippers on October 23, he put up 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on 67/67/80 shooting from the field.
After losing an embarrassing game against the Portland Trail Blazers last night, the LA Clippers could certainly use a win tonight. Especially, when you consider the fact that the Clippers have yet to win a game in their new Intuit Dome arena yet.
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
