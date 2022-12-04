Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Traveling on Upcoming Trip

After another loss on Saturday afternoon to the Sacramento Kings, the LA Clippers will be heading on a four-game road trip that begins on Monday. While it is unclear when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return, the star duo is traveling with the team. It seems reasonable to expect a return at some point in the next four games, but it's very hard to predict, as it also seemed reasonable to expect a return for Saturday's game vs. the Kings.

The Clippers have done well to stay above .500 despite very limited production from their star duo, but they can only go so far. Players like Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac have been asked to fill roles much beyond what they anticipated entering the season.

Neither Leonard or George are expected to be sidelined long-term, but that phrasing has become somewhat relative, as their respective absences have already gone beyond what many initially expected. An ankle sprain for Leonard, and a hamstring strain for George, neither player sustained serious injuries, but both have now missed roughly two weeks of basketball.

The Clippers hope they can get their star duo back soon and begin building chemistry. While simply getting their star players back is a good start, it is important to remember that Leonard has yet to play without a strict minutes restriction this season, so he still has quite a bit of ramping up to do before he is fully back to playing without restrictions.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George