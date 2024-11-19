James Harden's Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
Ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Monday night, NBA stars James Harden and Stephen Curry shared a moment pre-game as the two celebrated being at the top of the threes-made list. With the Clippers topping the Warriors 102-99, Harden was asked after the game about his relationship with the two-time league MVP.
For context, both players entered the NBA via the 2009 Draft, where Harden was selected third-overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Curry went seventh-overall to the Warriors. The two went on to become big-time rivals once Harden joined the Rockets, as both were competing against one another for individual and team success.
In response to his competitive relationship with Curry, Harden expressed that it was frustrating going against him and the dynasty in Golden State that kept him from reaching the finals with Houston.
"I really feel a type of way about him, you know, just because they got the best of us," Harden said. "In the prime years when we were competitive, we had real chances to reach the finals and compete for a championship...they had a dynasty over there...one of the greatest dynasties basketball has ever seen."
While Harden was in Houston, the Rockets faced off against the Warriors in the playoffs four times (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), losing all of those matchups. The Rockets came the closest in the 2018 Playoffs, losing in seven games in the conference finals.
