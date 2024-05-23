LA Clippers Legend Gets Honest on Paul George Leaving Team
The Clippers have a ton of questions to answer as they head into the offseason, but their biggest question that needs to be answered first is if Paul George is leaving the team. While George hasn't re-signed yet, one former Clippers legend believes George is going nowhere.
Lou Williams appeared on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, where he gave a very candid answer on whether or not Paul George was leaving the Clippers.
"Paul George ain't going nowhere," Lou Williams said. "He's a southern California kid, his roots are here, his family is here, his parents have an opportunity to watch him every game, go to the comfort of their home after those games. His kids are going to school out here. Planted his podcast flag out here. Paul George ain't going nowhere."
It's very clear that this contract might be the last max contract of Paul George's career. With that in mind, he' strying to maximize the amount of money that he can earn with this contract. The only reality check to it all is that Paul George didn't perform like a max contract guy for the Clippers this season. That's where the biggest problem lies - because someone else will offer George a max contract if the Clippers won't.
Paul George and the Clippers seem to be playing a game of chicken, in the form of money, and whoever blinks first will be the loser.
