NBA Legend Makes Controversial Kawhi Leonard Statement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was named to the All-NBA second team on Wednesday. The Clippers put out a press release detailing some of why Leonard received this honor, and it read the following:
"The NBA announced that LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Second Team. This marks the sixth time in Leonard's career that he has received an All-NBA distinction. Leonard, who appeared in 68 games this season, was the only player in the NBA this season to shoot at least 52% from the field, 41% from three and 88% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-7 forward also ranked fifth in the NBA in steals (1.6) and averaged career highs in FG% and minutes played (34.3). The Moreno Valley, Calf., native was previously named to the All-NBA First Team in 2016, 2017 and 2021, and the All-NBA Second Team in 2019 and 2020."
Despite what these numbers show, NBA legend Charles Barkley questioned Leonard's placement on the second team, saying, "I'm surprised Kawhi was second team."
There is always a lot of debate whenever All-NBA teams are released, and that is especially prevalent in this era that has so many talented players. With only 15 All-NBA spots, there will always be players left off who were deserving, and there will always be players who have a case to be placed higher than they were.
