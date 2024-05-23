All Clippers

NBA Legend Makes Controversial Kawhi Leonard Statement

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was named to the All-NBA second team

Joey Linn

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was named to the All-NBA second team on Wednesday. The Clippers put out a press release detailing some of why Leonard received this honor, and it read the following:

"The NBA announced that LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Second Team. This marks the sixth time in Leonard's career that he has received an All-NBA distinction. Leonard, who appeared in 68 games this season, was the only player in the NBA this season to shoot at least 52% from the field, 41% from three and 88% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-7 forward also ranked fifth in the NBA in steals (1.6) and averaged career highs in FG% and minutes played (34.3). The Moreno Valley, Calf., native was previously named to the All-NBA First Team in 2016, 2017 and 2021, and the All-NBA Second Team in 2019 and 2020."

Despite what these numbers show, NBA legend Charles Barkley questioned Leonard's placement on the second team, saying, "I'm surprised Kawhi was second team."

There is always a lot of debate whenever All-NBA teams are released, and that is especially prevalent in this era that has so many talented players. With only 15 All-NBA spots, there will always be players left off who were deserving, and there will always be players who have a case to be placed higher than they were.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.