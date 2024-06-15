Exclusive: New Details of Clippers Intuit Dome Arena Revealed
The LA Clippers are officially only two months away from their $2 billion Intuit Dome arena finally opening. It's a moment that's taken nearly a decade and still doesn't feel real.
The organization gave AllClippers an exclusive tour of the arena now that it's nearly finished. Some of the early conceptualized ideas like The Wall and Court B finally have a legitimate visualisation for fans to see.
All of the seats were finally filled out at The Wall. It's a towering 4,500-seat steep mass of chairs with the aim of intimidating any opposing team that plays in the arena. The basketball court was almost largely finished. The seats were almost filled, the court itself was finished, and the new logos were branded.
While the concourse wasn't quite finished, the Clippers have already begun their process to incorporate the community within the building. The organization has started collecting every high school jersey in the state so that they can be displayed all throughout the concourse of the Intuit Dome.
One of the newly finished pieces of the Intuit Dome is Court B - one of the five courts within Intuit Dome. It's a separate special court inside of the building that was designed specifically for the community and can be rented out for special events. This could include work events, birthdays, or whatever appropriate special event a consumer could have. It's named B after Steve Ballmer.
There are still some finishing touches needed at the Intuit Dome. Some chairs need to be filled, signage needs to be replaced, and little details are needed. The framework is finished though, and fans can see what the arena is actually capable of.
The biggest thing that the eyes need to see is how the Intuit Dome will look when fans are finally in the arena, and that's something we'll finally see on August 15.