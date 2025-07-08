NBA Legend's Three-Word Message After Big Clippers-Heat Trade
The LA Clippers made waves on Sunday night as they unexpectedly traded their star guard Norman Powell for Utah Jazz big man John Collins in a three-team trade with the Miami Heat.
In total, the trade saw three major names move to three different teams.
Clippers receive: John Collins
Heat receive: Norman Powell
Jazz receive: Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, 2027 LAC 2-RD Pick
While Powell has been tremendously important this past season for the LA Clippers, especially during Kawhi Leonard's injury absence, they've desperately needed power-forward like John Collins for years. Not surprisingly, both Clippers fans and Heat fans are excited about the deal.
Among those excited are Miami Heat legend and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.
“That’s my guy,” Wade said on Instagram.
Last season with the Clippers, Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48/42/80 shooting from the field. His performances before the All-Star break were a major reason why Los Angeles unexpectedly finished the season as the fifth seed. Even though Powell struggled to return to form after his mid-season injury, the Clippers were certainly missing his scoring punch.
On the other end, hopefully, John Collins can unlock a version of the Clippers that they've never seen since signing Kawhi Leonard. Regardless, the team still needs to find some more scoring, whether it's in the form of Bradley Beal or another player.
