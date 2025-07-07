Norman Powell Breaks Silence on Major Three-Team NBA Trade
While there wasn't much free agency news over the 4th of July weekend, it seems as though teams were working on getting deals done that had yet to be finalized. In the case of the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz, the three sides finalized a deal on Monday to move two key players around the league.
On Monday morning, the Jazz, Clippers, and Heat agreed to a deal that would send John Collins to LA while Norman Powell would head to Miami. The deal sent Utah Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, and a second-round pick, with Love expected to be waived. Since the news broke, Powell took to social media to break the silence.
Going to his Instagram story, Powell shared the above video of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant talking about dealing with emotions. Bryant went on to talk about a multitude of things, including being willing to accept all types of emotions you are going through. While Powell doesn't directly say it, it seems as though he was starting to enjoy his time in Los Angeles with the Clippers.
The Clippers moving off Powell could be for numerous reasons, with the most obvious being his expiring contract and the need for an extension. While Collins comes at a similar price, his next extension will likely be less than that of Powell. In addition, it was clear that Powell's impact was lessened after Kawhi Leonard returned.
Joining the Miami Heat, Powell will look to be that third star next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, as the Heat also still have interest in targeting Damian Lillard. If they can pull that off as well, they'll be looking well-positioned in the Eastern Conference.
