All Clippers

17-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence on Signing With LA Clippers

LA Clippers veteran forward Nicolas Batum reacted to signing a new contract

Logan Struck

Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left), guard Amir Coffey (7), forward Nicolas Batum (33) and center Ivica Zubac (40, right) watch from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left), guard Amir Coffey (7), forward Nicolas Batum (33) and center Ivica Zubac (40, right) watch from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

After suffering their third consecutive first-round playoff exit, the LA Clippers are running out of time to make the most of their core group of stars. Building around Kawhi Leonard had not been as successful as the Clippers had hoped during his six-year tenure, but there is still some hope.

The Clippers have plenty of the correct pieces around Leonard to compete for a championship, and they are doing all they can to keep that core intact. On Sunday, the Clippers officially re-signed 17-year veteran forward Nicolas Batum.

"Nico is an integral element of this era of Clippers basketball," Clippers executive Lawrence Frank said. "His skill, selflessness and high IQ elevate the entire team. He sees the game and he makes winning plays, whether obvious or subtle. We only benefit from Nico's presence."

Batum, 36, averaged just 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.5 minutes per game this past season with efficient 43.7/43.3/81.0 shooting splits. While the aging forward is well past his prime, he is a great veteran for the Clippers to have.

FanDuel Sports Network reporter Kristina Pink interviews LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33)
May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel Sports Network reporter Kristina Pink interviews LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) after game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Clippers officially re-signed Batum, the veteran forward took to social media to share a couple of messages to the LA fanbase.

Via Nicolas Batum: "💙❤️💙 #ClipperNation"

Via Nicolas Batum: "Let’s run it back #ClipperNation!
The Batum Battalion keeps rolling 🫡"

Batum is certainly expected to be nearing a retirement decision, but is now set to play at least one more season with the Clippers, keeping the core of this LA squad together.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News