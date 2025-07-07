17-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence on Signing With LA Clippers
After suffering their third consecutive first-round playoff exit, the LA Clippers are running out of time to make the most of their core group of stars. Building around Kawhi Leonard had not been as successful as the Clippers had hoped during his six-year tenure, but there is still some hope.
The Clippers have plenty of the correct pieces around Leonard to compete for a championship, and they are doing all they can to keep that core intact. On Sunday, the Clippers officially re-signed 17-year veteran forward Nicolas Batum.
"Nico is an integral element of this era of Clippers basketball," Clippers executive Lawrence Frank said. "His skill, selflessness and high IQ elevate the entire team. He sees the game and he makes winning plays, whether obvious or subtle. We only benefit from Nico's presence."
Batum, 36, averaged just 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.5 minutes per game this past season with efficient 43.7/43.3/81.0 shooting splits. While the aging forward is well past his prime, he is a great veteran for the Clippers to have.
After the Clippers officially re-signed Batum, the veteran forward took to social media to share a couple of messages to the LA fanbase.
Via Nicolas Batum: "💙❤️💙 #ClipperNation"
Via Nicolas Batum: "Let’s run it back #ClipperNation!
The Batum Battalion keeps rolling 🫡"
Batum is certainly expected to be nearing a retirement decision, but is now set to play at least one more season with the Clippers, keeping the core of this LA squad together.