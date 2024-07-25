Patrick Beverley Makes Interesting Paul George Statement
Every NBA player requires a different form of communication. Some players require a tough-love form of communication, but others require a much softer approach. According to former Clipper Patrick Beverley, Paul George was one of the latter communicators.
In the newest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Patrick Beverley revealed how he has to communicate differently with different teammates. The two in particular that he singled out were Lou Williams and Paul George. When it came to Williams, Beverley gave a much rougher and in-your-face approach. With George, it was much more positive.
“I go to PG, imma have to— Ay P, you missed man, but that sh*t look good! It was in and out! Feel me? My approach was different," Beverley said. "[If I say] ‘Ay PG make some mother f*cking shots, bro! Hold your mother f*cking form! Be disciplined!’ Nuh uh. ‘Oh that shit looked good! Next seven going in, bro! I see it 7 out of 11 time! Next one going in!’ type sh*t."
When watching Paul George's game, it seems very clear that instilling confidence is a core part of it. He is an incredibly streaky shooter, one where you can tell very early on whether or not he's having a good game or a bad game. If his confidence is high, then he's going to be having a very efficient night. While it may not be consistent, that's just how it goes when a player is a tough-shot taker.
