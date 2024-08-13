Patrick Beverley Offers Backhanded Luka Doncic Compliment
Patrick Beverley and Luka Doncic have a very storied history together. When Beverley was a member of the Clippers, he faced off against Doncic and the Mavericks in back-to-back playoff series; it was a moment that the Clippers ultimately won both times, but Beverley was played off the court during the 2021 series.
Those battles against Luka gave Patrick Beverley a different knowledge and appreciation of the superstar. During an episode of The OGs podcast, Beverley revealed that he considers Luka Doncic the hardest player in the NBA to guard. However, with it being Patrick Beverley who said it, there was a degree of trash talk too.
"Best player I've guarded, Luka," Beverley said. "Just bigger size. You know, and he flop. If it's a guy my size, imma just grab him, hit him, okay cool. If it's a guy bigger than me, imma get up under him. But with Luka, he flops, so like I can't even be physical because as soon as I'm physical, he putting head down. Now, they in the bonus, so now I got two fouls, I can't really play you know. So, I think it's a mixture of his size and his ability to sell and get calls."
During the 2020-21 NBA season, Patrick Beverley was one of the best defenders on the LA Clippers. However, when he faced Luka in the playoffs, both he and Ivica Zubac had to start coming off the bench because of Luka's ability to exploit the matchup. It's very clear that experience had an effect on Beverley making that statement today.
