Kawhi Leonard's Heartfelt Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
Kawhi Leonard had the potential to go down as one of the greatest players ever in his era, but injuries were constantly getting in his way. Since arriving in Los Angeles, he's played in only 266 regular-season games for the Clippers despite being under contract there for six years. However, he now finds himself in good health and is playing to the level everyone knows he can.
Leonard posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for the Clippers in their Game 6 win over the Denver Nuggets, forcing a Game 7 that will return the series to Denver. Leonard and the Clippers haven't advanced past the first round since 2021, and will have the chance to do so on Saturday. After his performance on Thursday, Leonard sent a heartfelt message about the game he loves.
"I'm enjoying every game. I've been on the sidelines the last couple of years in the playoffs. I don't take it for granted. I just try to cherish every moment and thank god for being able to play," Leonard said after the game. Now, without the potential of a back-to-back, Leonard has the necessary time to recover and prepare himself in the postseason.
Through six games these playoffs, Leonard is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shooting 54.5% from the field. While asking him to play to the level he did when he led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals in 2019 would be unrealistic, he's still proving why he's one of the top players in the league when he's healthy.
Looking ahead to Game 7 back in Denver, tip-off for Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
