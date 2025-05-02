Ty Lue Makes Unexpected Starting Lineup Decision in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
The Denver Nuggets blew out the LA Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Now, the Clippers have their backs against the wall as they head back to LA for a win-or-go-home Game 6 on Thursday night.
The Clippers embarrassed themselves on Tuesday, never really having a chance as Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray erupted for 43 points. One of LA's biggest issues is that they keep having to dig themselves out of a self-inflicted hole, mostly due to poor starts.
Many people expected Clippers head coach Ty Lue to make a starting lineup change for Thursday's Game 6 to help prevent their slow start, but after consideration, he decided to keep it the same.
The Clippers have started the same group in every game of this competitive first-round series against the Nuggets: James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. This is the same five that the Clippers will be rolling with in Thursday's season-deciding Game 6.
Of course, it is risky to change their starting lineup in a dire must-win situation, but it seems like a change is needed. The Clippers desperately need a better start on Thursday so they do not have to spark a comeback attempt just to stay in the game, but in Lue's defense, this group has shown they are capable of that.
Lue may not be changing the starting lineup on Thursday, but many expect the rotation to be adjusted accordingly.
The Clippers and Nuggets are facing off at 10:00 p.m. ET in LA on Thursday.