Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Hold Workout With Former LA Clippers Player

The 76ers have reportedly worked out this player

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA offseason is officially underway, meaning teams have begun the process of making roster improvements. With the league’s new very restrictive CBA, roster building has never been more difficult, meaning teams have to find different ways to improve on the margins. This can be done through the draft, free agency, or trades, none of which are easy when it comes to making the perfect decision.

For a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, there is a bit more flexibility this summer, as they have more cap space than most contending teams. While the expectation is that Philadelphia will aggressively pursue LA Clippers star Paul George this offseason, the team is certainly not looking to stop at that pursuit.

In a recent report from Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, it was revealed that the 76ers recently worked out a different former Clippers forward.

"The Sixers held a free-agent workout for 2015 first-round pick Sam Dekker, a source confirmed Tuesday,” Levick wrote. “NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark first reported the news.  A source later added that Dekker was part of a workout with multiple other former NBA players, including Tony Bradley, Stanley Johnson and Jarrett Culver."

Dekker has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season when he played one game for the Toronto Raptors. Prior to that season, Dekker did not play in the NBA since appearing in 47 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards in the 2018-19 season. 

Despite being out of the NBA for a while, Dekker is still just 30 years old.

