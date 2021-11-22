Sources: Marcus Morris to Return From Injury Very Soon

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Expect Marcus Morris to be on the court very soon.
    It looks like the Clippers may finally get some help this season. 

    Sources have told AllClipper that Marcus Morris should be returning very soon to the court with the Clippers. Nothing is one hundred percent on the return date, but as long as Marcus doesn't suffer a setback with his knee injury, the trajectory is looking very good for a near return. Morris has only played in two games this season and hasn't played since October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Marcus Morris added more speculation to his return when he tweeted: "God bless! Happy to be back doing what I love."

    The Clippers are in desperate need of some power forwards with defensive versatility, as both Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum have been out; as a result, they've been needing to start Amir Coffey. Both Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum have been so incredibly important to the Clippers' small-ball lineups that a return would be greatly welcomed. It's rare to find 6′ 9″ or 6′ 8″ NBA players that have the capability to play center and also shoot threes.

    The LA Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday but will have to face them again on Tuesday. This time around though, there's a much higher chance that Luka Doncic will be playing. While it may seem like an inconsequential early-season game, there's a very good chance that these two teams will be near each other in the standings. The rematch is on November 23 at 7:30 PM PST.

