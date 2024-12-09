Starter Ruled OUT During LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers were already shorthanded entering tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. The team was down Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Terance Mann, and Mo Bamba entering the night. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they went down another key player during the game as well.
The Clippers revealed that starting forward Derrick Jones Jr. would be ruled out for the second half against the Houston Rockets due to right hamstring soreness.
Jones has started in all 24 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals 50/42/87 shooting from the field. His play has been a major surprise for the Clippers, averaging the highest points a game in his career. If Jones is absent for an extended period of time, it'll be a huge blow for LA, who is already down numerous key players.
As of this moment, the LA Clippers currently have a record of 14-10 and have some wiggle room to lose a few games due to injury. With how poor many teams in the Western Conference have been performing, LA won't drop too many spots. However, it's going to be an absolute battle for the 5th-10th seeds this season, as they're all separated by only 1.5 games right now. Re
The LA Clippers' next opponent after the Houston Rockets is the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
