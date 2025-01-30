Victor Wembanyama, Ivica Zubac Confrontation in Clippers-Spurs Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Clippers traveled to San Antonio to face the Spurs Wednesday night, the rubber match between two teams that have split the season series so far one game apiece. The game also meant something to Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who returned to face the team he started his career with and won his first NBA Championship with.
While James Harden had the early headline with his movement up the NBA's all-time assists list, the headline of the night was between the team's starting centers with Los Angeles' Ivica Zubac and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama. Both finished the game with great performances, but it featured a physical altercation in the process.
Running down on the fast break as Spurs' Harrison Barnes makes a three-point shot, Zubac shoves Wembanyama to the floor as they make their way to the rim for the rebound opportunity. Wembanyama immediately jumped up and chased after Zubac before being held back by players and coaches.
While debatable, there was no technical foul assessed on the play to either player, as the referees let them play on. The Clippers went on to win the 128-116, but Spurs fans were left upset with how the altercation was handled.
All eyes will be on when Zubac and Wembanyama match up next, as the Spurs are set to visit Intuit Dome to close out the season series on April 8th.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement